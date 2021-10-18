Lamden Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $224,428.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

