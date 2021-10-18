Lance Torgerson Sells 5,581 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,768. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

