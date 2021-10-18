Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $729,474.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

