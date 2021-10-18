Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.33.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Landstar System stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.40. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

