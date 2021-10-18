Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.22 and last traded at $333.22. 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.49.

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total value of $1,902,696.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 657,425 shares in the company, valued at $247,014,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total value of $8,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,821,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,064 shares of company stock valued at $14,183,997 over the last 90 days.

