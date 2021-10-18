Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,083. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.