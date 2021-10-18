Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

