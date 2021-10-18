Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,396 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,920 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

