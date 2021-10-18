LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $221,590.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $221,590.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

