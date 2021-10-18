Lcnb Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 billion, a PE ratio of 289.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

