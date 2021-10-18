Lcnb Corp Buys 275 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $365.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.35 and a 200 day moving average of $371.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

