Lcnb Corp Buys 665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.