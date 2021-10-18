Lcnb Corp Buys 8,865 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $154.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

