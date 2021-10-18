Lcnb Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

SCHV stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

