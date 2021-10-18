Lcnb Corp Sells 8,613 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

USMV stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

