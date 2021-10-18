Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $201,628.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $201,628.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

