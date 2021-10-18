Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Lear worth $25,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $179.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

