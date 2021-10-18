Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 5,394 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.