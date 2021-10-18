Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $61,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

