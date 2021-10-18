Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,950 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

