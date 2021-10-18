Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,875 shares of company stock worth $2,810,388 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.