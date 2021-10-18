Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.40 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Coty worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 733,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 515,766 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

