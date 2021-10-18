Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.62 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $193.58 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,199 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

