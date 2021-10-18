Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

