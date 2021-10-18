Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 51,610 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $24,977,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.