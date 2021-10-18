Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 164,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $78.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

