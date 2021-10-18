Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,186 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $789.40 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.17 and its 200 day moving average is $724.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

