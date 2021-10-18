Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,288 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Banner worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Banner stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

