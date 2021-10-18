Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,047 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Cinemark worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 404.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 44.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cinemark by 78.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $333,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

CNK stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

