Legal & General Group Plc Sells 43,655 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,655 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.44% of CryoLife worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CryoLife stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $840.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $76.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

