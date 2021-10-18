Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65,288 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,288 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Community Health Systems worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Health Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter.

CYH opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CYH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

