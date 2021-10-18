Legal & General Group Plc Sells 91,511 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.38% of CoreCivic worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

