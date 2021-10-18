Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 611,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc purchased 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,689. Legato Merger has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.