Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LVHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

