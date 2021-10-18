Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of LVHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $38.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.