Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Lennox International worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LII stock opened at $309.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.59. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

