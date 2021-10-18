Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $309.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.59. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock worth $7,196,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

