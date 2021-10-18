LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $73.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24% LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.07 -$9.84 million $1.65 42.26 LENSAR $26.38 million 3.12 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.76

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats LENSAR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

