Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.56

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.56 and last traded at C$25.31, with a volume of 10341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon's Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

