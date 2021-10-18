Lethean Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.24 or 0.06133020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.19 or 0.00993035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00272661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00267110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

