Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $623,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEVI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 1,694,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 473,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,243.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 366,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

