Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.4%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 23,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,147,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $822.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
