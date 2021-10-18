Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.4%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 23,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,147,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $822.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 202,496 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.