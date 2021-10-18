LGI Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

