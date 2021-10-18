LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $210.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $260.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $6.00 on Monday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,691. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.74 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.