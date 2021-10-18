Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

