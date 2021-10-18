Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in September

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
Li Ning Company Profile
