Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Broadband worth $115,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LBRDA opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

