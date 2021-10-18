Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 9,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,584. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

