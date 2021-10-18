Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $15.42. 1,626,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

