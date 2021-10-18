Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.70

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 135064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $609.41 million, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

