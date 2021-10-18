LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,236,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.