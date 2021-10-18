Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.